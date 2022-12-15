Humacyte Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Vascular Trauma: Ukrainian Surgeons Discuss Use of Human Acellular Vessels™ (HAV™) in Wartime

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Thursday, December 15, 2022 @ 8:00 AM ET

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. ( HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on its proprietary Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) in the treatment of wartime vascular trauma on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

The event will feature presentations from several Ukrainian surgeons discussing use of the HAV to treat multiple cases of war induced traumatic injuries. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

The HAV has received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma from the U.S. Secretary of Defense. The HAV is highly resistant to infection and is designed to offer off-the-shelf availability for the repair of injured blood vessels. The HAV is made in a bioreactor bag that can be shipped and stored, so that the HAV can be immediately available when needed to repair vascular injuries. The HAV is designed to address long-standing limitations of vascular tissue repair and replacement in acute injuries, both in civilian and combat settings.

The HAV results included in these presentations are part of Humacyte’s humanitarian relief initiative in Ukraine. In June 2022, Humacyte provided investigational HAVs to multiple front-line Ukrainian hospitals for the treatment of patients with traumatic vascular injuries sustained during the conflict. In the United States, Humacyte is also evaluating the HAV for treatment of civilian vascular trauma in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Patients enrolled in the Phase 2/3 trial have no suitable autologous vein for reconstruction of their traumatic injuries, and many have contaminated wounds that make synthetic conduits not amenable for use. The HAV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, or any international regulatory agency.

About HAV
Human Acellular Vessels™ (HAV) are investigational engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement. HAV is intended to overcome long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement – it can be manufactured at commercial scale, it eliminates the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient, and clinical evidence suggests that it is non-immunogenic, infection-resistant, and can become durable living tissue. The HAV is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials in arteriovenous access and a Phase 2/3 trial for vascular trauma and has been used in more than 460 patient implantations. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for AV access for performing hemodialysis was the first product to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV has received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc. ( HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and complex tissue and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

Humacyte Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1-617-435-6602
[email protected]
[email protected]

Humacyte Media Contact:
Elizabeth Miller, M.D.
LifeSci Communications LLC
+1-646-791-9705
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxMzE0NCM1MzA5NzgwIzIyMDk0MzY=
Humacyte-Inc.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.