STMicroelectronics recognized with ‘A’ score for transparency

on water security

Geneva, December 13, 2022 – STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on water security by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual ‘A List’.

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2022 Water Security questionnaire, ST is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ - out of nearly 15,000 companies scored.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2022, over 680 investors with over US$130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities through CDP’s platform. A record-breaking 18,700 companies responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are scored an F.

“Inclusion in the CDP’s A List for Water is an important recognition of our continuous focus on water-related risks and comprehensive management approach, including water stress assessment, recycling, efficiency and conservation programs” said Rajita D’Souza, President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility. “ST continues to reduce our water footprint in all our operations and sites, to address all water risks throughout our supply chain and territories wherever we operate, and to further develop our positive impact and support for communities.”

Sustainability has been central to ST’s business model and culture for over 25 years. ST continually reduces its water footprint, while sustaining highest standards of wastewater treatment and control before being released into the environment. In 2021, water consumption per unit of production was reduced by 16% compared to 2020, in line with the 2025 target to reduce water consumption by 20% vs 2016.

Note to editors

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

The full methodology and criteria for the A List is available on CDP’s website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

For further information, please contact:



INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41.22.929.58.12

[email protected]

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33 6 59 16 79 08

[email protected]

