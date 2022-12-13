Glia Teams with Jack Henry to Accelerate Digital Customer Service

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022

Integration allows community and regional financial institutions to transform customer service within the digital domain

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), announced today that its digital-first solution is now accessible through Jack Henry's Banno Digital Platform. This integration will allow more banks and credit unions to embrace Digital Customer Service, reimagining how they serve and support customers in a digital world.

Glia_Logo.jpg

Integrating Glia's communication and collaboration capabilities into Jack Henry's digital banking platform enables institutions to meet customers online and provide support across all digital channels—including SMS, chat, voice and video banking. Glia recently acquired leading bot provider Finn AI, resulting in a unified solution that allows financial institutions to provide customers with a seamless digital experience across both virtual and human assistants, ultimately boosting customer satisfaction while driving new operational efficiencies.

"Glia is making Digital Customer Service accessible to a growing number of banks and credit unions, empowering them with powerful tools to digitalize and transform customer service," said Steve Kaish, SVP of Alliances for Glia. "Our integration with Jack Henry accelerates that mission, allowing more institutions to facilitate digital-first engagements within the digital domain. As part of Jack Henry's ecosystem, we are helping community institutions create competitive advantage."

Glia leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit, the same set of APIs on which the Banno Digital Platform is built, to embed its DCS technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry's API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Glia to directly integrate into the digital platform, providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry's growing ecosystem of over 850 fintechs, providing approximately 8,000 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their account holders.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry(Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 350 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

Glia Contact:

Jack Henry Contact:

Chris McManus

Mark Folk

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY63283&sd=2022-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glia-teams-with-jack-henry-to-accelerate-digital-customer-service-301701471.html

SOURCE Glia

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY63283&Transmission_Id=202212130807PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY63283&DateId=20221213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.