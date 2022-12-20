Vicor Powering Innovation podcast explores electric aircraft with Ampaire

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The new episode of the Vicor Powering Innovation podcast uncovers the challenges of electrified aircraft and marks the runway for future commercialized flights

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation today announced the release of episode #3 in its podcast series on world-changing technologies, Powering Innovation. This episode examines the growth, challenges and benefits of electrifying aircrafts and hybrid-electric planes.

In this third installment of Powering Innovation, Robert Gendron of Vicor talks to Ed Lovelace, Chief Technology Officer of Ampaire, about electrified aircraft, from the use of short-haul cargo flights to supersonic transport methods. Ampaire is a global leader in aircraft electrification and has won awards for aeronautical innovation and environmental sustainability. In this episode, Robert and Ed examine the power requirements of a fully electrified aircraft and try to imagine a path for commercialized aircraft to transition to cleaner, electric power.

“This episode highlights electric aircraft opportunities which is often overshadowed by today’s electric vehicle advancements,” said Gendron. “Ed lends a lot of insight and credibility from Ampaire’s success about what really goes into designing new hybrid aircraft. There are many considerations from a power electronics perspective. We are very proud that Vicor modules, with higher density and lighter weight, can support this type of world-changing application.”

The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast is available with new episodes released monthly. Listeners can learn about new ideas in electrification, unique power challenges, creative power architectures and topologies, as well as innovative solutions leveraging power modules.

The Powering Innovation podcast is available for download from all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts and more.

About Vicor

For over 40 years, Vicor has provided best-in-class, high-density power modules from its automated manufacturing operations in Andover, MA. Vicor Andover facilities have recently been expanded to include the first vertically integrated ChiP™ fab designed to support a new era of power module performance and scalability.

Vicor leadership in high-performance power-conversion topologies and high-efficiency power distribution architectures enables customers to achieve superior products with scalable, modular power system solutions from source to point-of-load. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

About Ampaire

We’re revolutionizing aviation with electric power. Our flight plan for Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond allows us to deliver electrified aircraft to airlines, manufacturers, and other customers far sooner. In doing so, we gain essential experience toward the development of clean-sheet aircraft designs, leveraging technological advances, and following the fastest, most reliable path to industry adoption.

For more information:

Contact:
Stephen Germino
Media Relations & PR, Director, Vicor Corporation
978 749.8243
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7864660-d0db-4ad9-8fbf-eadb7cb959f0

ti?nf=ODcxMzAwMCM1MzA5Mjk4IzIwMDQ1MzM=
Vicor-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.