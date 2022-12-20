Expands Patient Education, Access to Non-Opioid Options for Pain Management



Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. ( ENDV) today announced the launching of a new initiative to utilize its telehealth platform to educate and provide prescription and “over the counter” non-opioid pain reduction options.

The Endonovo Telehealth platform will provide alternative pain management options through its direct-to-consumer sales of prescription and non-prescription uses of their SofPulse® Pulsed Electro Magnetic Frequency (PEMF) medical device proven to reduce opioid use.

Shortage of Physicians

“There is a massive and acute shortage of primary care physicians and other healthcare specialists prompting the need for patient information and product distribution systems which only a telehealth platform can provide,” according to Endonovo President and Chief Commercial Officer Ira Weisberg.

Weisberg will head company development and implementation of strategic approaches for non-opioid pain management initiatives based on latest advances in telehealth services and related technologies.

Need for Pain Management Options

Grandviewresearch.com reports: “The U.S. telehealth market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.4% from 2022 to 2028.”

Weisberg continued: “Our market research, along with our medical partners, clearly shows that patients are actively seeking non-pharmacological pain management options for treating their acute and chronic pain conditions.

“Our initiative is targeted to utilize the latest medical market research and planning, development of a robust telehealth platform and identifying and employing a leading telehealth partners that has expertise in HIPAA compliance and a proven ability to promote the initiative effectively to potential users. Our telehealth initiative will help individuals and communities understand the risks of opioid use and alternative treatments available so they are able to make informed decisions about their treatment options.”

Weisberg also pointed out: “For the moment, “SofPulse® is our first product to be discussed on our platform. It is FDA cleared for the reduction of pain and edema (Inflammation) post-operatively and has been shown to reduce both pain and inflammation in multiple clinical applications and studies.

“The SofPulse® medical device has shown to be an effective holistic drug-free alternative to opioids for pain management which can help patients significantly reduce opioid use when dealing with acute and chronic pain conditions.”

