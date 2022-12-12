Form 8.1 Opening Position Disclosure (Horizon Therapeutics plc)

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP):

FORM 8.1(a) & (b)
(Opening Position Disclosure)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Horizon Therapeutics plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Horizon Therapeutics plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

Offeree

(e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

12 December 2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1)

Class of relevant security: (Note 2)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

384,366

0.1693%

0

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0

-

0

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell:

0

-

0

-

Total:

384,366

0.1693%

0

-

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests and short positions (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party making the disclosure:

(a) Horizon Therapeutics Plc Directors

The directors of Horizon Therapeutics Plc detailed in the table below (together with their connected persons under Rule 3.3(b)(ii) of Part A of the Irish Takeover Rules) have the following interests in Horizon Therapeutics Plc:

Director

Class of

Relevant

Security

Number of

ordinary

shares held at

midnight (ET)

on 12

December

2022

Percentage of

total issued

share capital

(rounded)

Total number

ordinary shares

underlying

outstanding

Options, RSUs,

PSUs, Employee

Scheme Purchase

Plan Rights and

other subscription

rights

William F. Daniel

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

77,551

0.0342%

112,153

Michael Grey

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

73,479

0.0324%

118,867

Jeff Himawan, Ph.D.

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

57,063

0.0251%

90,319

Susan Mahony, Ph.D

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

16,617

0.0073%

3,913

Gino Santini

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

72,609

0.0320%

118,867

James Shannon, MD

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

42,910

0.0189%

56,074

Timothy P. Walbert

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

693,907

0.3057%

3,205,566

Hays Thomas Watkins III

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

95,950

0.0423%

162,955

Pascale Witz

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

43,917

0.0193%

88,306

TOTAL

-

1,174,003

0.5172%

3,957,020

(b) Horizon Therapeutics plc Advisers

Interests of Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan (together with their respective members of staff under Rule 3.3(b)(v) of Part A of the Irish Takeover Rules), financial advisers to Horizon Therapeutics Plc:

Party

Class of Relevant

Security

Number of

ordinary shares

held at midnight

(ET) on 12

December 2022

Percentage of total

issued share capital

(rounded)

55I, LLC

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

548

0.0002%

Calvert Research and Management

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

37,118

0.0164%

Eaton Vance Management

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

57,620

0.0254%

Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda.

Ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each

121

0.0001%

TOTAL

-

95,407

0.0421%

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

YES/NO

No

Date of disclosure:

13 December 2022

Contact name:

Aidan Milstead

Telephone number:

+1.224.206.4983

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)

1. See the definition of “interest in a relevant security” in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.

2. See the definition of “relevant securities” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to “the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221213005736r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005736/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.