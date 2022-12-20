UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human+insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that help companies test+health+and+wellness+experiences+in the wellness applications industry, pharmaceutical industry, and medical care facilities.

As digital becomes a more widely used channel for customer interactions in the health and wellness industries, organizations need efficient strategies to gather customer feedback quickly, securely, and within compliance standards. UserTesting is HIPAA+compliant, and the templates help companies securely gather valuable insights while adhering to regulations and requirements for data management of private health information. With human insights gathered from individuals who have opted-in to share their perspectives, organizations can quickly get real-world, real-time feedback to inform their design and development of health and wellness experiences.

Digital applications are flooding the healthcare and wellness industries. According to research, in 2021, there were more than 350,000 digital health apps available to consumers. However, only the top 110 health and wellness apps accounted for more than 50 percent downloads, while 83 percent of apps only accounted for less than 1 percent of downloads.

Further, the ONC+21st+Century+Cures+Act+Final+Rule states that all Certified Health IT Developers must conduct real+world+testing. With access to the UserTesting Contributor Network, all companies that plan to build Certified Health IT can easily meet the requirements of demonstrating interoperability and functionality in real world settings and scenarios through the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

To ensure a viable future and to drive continued growth, organizations need to provide customers with the best possible experiences across all channels. The UserTesting templates for healthcare and wellness experiences incorporate best practices for recruiting contributors, securing consent to discuss health-related topics, and gathering feedback within the bounds of HIPAA regulations.

This UserTesting template bundle is designed to provide health and wellness organizations with evaluations of patient portals, electronic health records and health and wellness apps; wearable device testing of fitness trackers, monitoring devices, and more; gathering patient experience feedback on in-person, telehealth, or long-term care experiences; and guidance on best practices for healthcare messaging comprehension.

Organizations can use UserTesting’s pre-built questions as-is or customize the templates to address their specific needs. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from their own network of customers, partners, and employees.

“The emergence of promising technology for the health and wellness industries is significantly driving growth in this market. During digital transformation, it is paramount that organizations reflect on how new developments of digital apps or wearable devices are impacting their end users,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “Having the human insight to help guide the design, development, and deployment of apps, devices, and patient interactions, while meeting regulatory standards, brings confidence and assurance to health and wellness organizations looking to uplevel their customer experiences.”

The new templates are focused on helping companies to test healthcare and wellness experiences and add to the more than 100+pre-built+testing+templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

