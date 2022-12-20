MONSEY, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Coupa Software Incorporated ( COUP) (“Coupa”) acted in the best interests of Coupa shareholders in approving the sale of Coupa to Thoma Bravo for $81.00 per share in cash.



On December 12, 2022, Coupa announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $81.00 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the Coupa board of directors (“Board”).

Our investigation concerns whether Coupa’s Board acted in the best interests of Coupa shareholders in approving the sale, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Coupa shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

Notably, according to an analysis of Wall Street price targets for Coupa in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, there is a high price target for Coupa of $108.00 per share, which is above the deal price.

