Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, is redefining the end-to-end healthcare benefits experience and driving improvements in outcomes through two new condition-specific products, Alight+Cancer+Guidance and Alight+Behavioral+Health+Guidance, to help employers focus on critical needs within their populations. Available through the Alight Worklife® platform, these products can be seamlessly integrated into employers’ existing portfolios to enable employers to build a healthier workforce by providing condition-specific resources.

Alight Cancer Guidance addresses two critical issues, inequity in access to top cancer expertise and support, and the rise in new and late-stage diagnoses. For example, populations in rural areas see+12%25+higher+mortality+rates from cancers that can be prevented by screening compared to those in metropolitan areas and 41%25+of+employers expect to see a rise in late-stage cancers in 2023 due to missed cancer screenings in 2020 alone (an+estimated+9.4M). With targeted identification and outreach, Alight Cancer Guidance provides the urgently needed, trusted guidance and personalized support to employees facing any type or stage of cancer.

With Alight Behavioral Health Guidance, organizations can address the behavioral health crisis that is impacting lives across the country and the key barriers that stand in the way of participants finding the right care and the support they need to continue healing. The service connects individuals and families to Alight’s resources with behavioral health expertise, who will work with them to help them better understand their symptoms, any diagnoses, and potential next steps. Participants will receive explanations of treatments, medications, and provider types that might be options, while finding quality providers and facilities specialized in their needs. Alight will also collaborate and coordinate with partners across the employers’ benefits ecosystem.

“We hear from our clients regularly about the serious barriers their people face when it comes to finding the right oncology and behavioral health care,” said Colin Brennan, chief customer officer and head of healthcare navigation solutions at Alight. “These new offerings provide a targeted and accessible way for organizations to respond to top healthcare pain points employees are facing and provide them with critical support in their greatest time of need.”

Standing behind these products is Alight’s Medical Ally team, who bring more than 20 years of experience in providing skilled, compassionate guidance and support.

“When it comes to addressing behavioral health needs and navigating a cancer diagnosis, employees face a variety of barriers that are both emotionally and structurally rooted,” said Bipin Mistry, chief medical officer at Alight. “Our Medical Allies offer specialized and advanced support, contextualized to the unique needs of the individual participants we serve, which is critically important to driving better outcomes.”

To learn more about Alight Cancer Guidance and Alight Behavioral Health Guidance, visit Alight.com.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

