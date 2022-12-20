Vislink Unveils New Corporate Website Presence

Streamlined Design Reflects the Company’s Revised Branding and Features a More Simplified and User-Focused Site Experience

Mt. Olive, NJ, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink ( VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, is pleased to announce the launch of its new company website located at www.vislink.com.

“We are excited to unveil our new corporate website presence to our customers, investors, affiliates and other visitors seeking information about the broad solutions that Vislink offers,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “In addition to providing a more simplified, user-focused experience, the website reflects the complete integration we have achieved with the products and solutions developed by Mobile Viewpoint, which Vislink acquired in 2021. The website represents the successful unification of the two companies, from an organizational, technological, branding and operational standpoint.”

The goal of the new website is to provide streamlined access to Vislink’s market-leading solutions for live production, first responders, government and corporate markets. Among the new site’s noteworthy features are an improved content and navigation experience, a more responsive and modernized design, and expanded library of product data, including case studies, videos and other resources, all presented in a manner that enables discovery of information while encouraging engagement.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

At Vislink, we’ve been bringing live video to life for over 50 years. Our vision is to foster the connection of people and communities to information that informs, protects, and entertains them — by building rich experiences through the power of live video. We’re powering the next generation of live event production with cutting-edge solutions that include AI-automated technologies, emerging bonded cellular and 5G systems, and innovative remote production platforms. We are also a trusted provider of secure, high-quality, real-time video communications that deliver actionable intelligence to police, military and other government entities. With a global client roster of tier-1 broadcasters, sports teams, and law enforcement organizations, we are a dynamic company whose impressive history is only matched by the exciting future ahead of it. Vislink common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Contacts
Media Relations:

Charlotte van Hertum
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

