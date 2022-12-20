%3Cb%3EFirst+American+Financial+Corporation%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that Chief Innovation Officer Paul Hurst was named the gold winner in the Innovator of the Year category at the Best in Biz Awards 2022, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. The 12th annual Best in Biz Awards saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies.

“Paul has played an integral role in the substantial progress we’ve made toward making the process of buying and selling real estate simpler and faster,” said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer of First American. “Paul’s recognition reflects our steadfast commitment to driving transformative innovation that leverages our strong capital position, nationwide distribution channels, industry-leading data assets, and proprietary technologies to help enhance our customers’ experience and move the industry forward.”

Hurst, who also serves as managing director of First American’s venture capital arm Parker89, has guided investments in more than 20 high-growth proptech companies that have generated significant strategic advantage and future growth opportunities for the company. He was also influential in developing and launching Endpoint, a digital title and settlement company funded by First American.

Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit www.bestinbizawards.com%2F2022-winners.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at %3Ci%3Ewww.firstam.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005299/en/