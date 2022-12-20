ibex Appoints Michael Thigpen as Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has strengthened its investment in serving channel clients with the hiring of Michael Thigpen as SVP of Channel Partnerships.

In this key role, Thigpen will be responsible for growing ibex’s worldwide channel strategy and engagements. His primary duties will include creating new programs and incentives for strategic channel partner clients such as Zendesk, Uipath and Talkdesk.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael to ibex at this exciting time in our growth trajectory,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “Michael is jumping into a critical role for the company and will enable us to compete and win across a wide network of sales opportunities. This strategic hire underscores our deep commitment to partners and our focus on their success. Michael’s outstanding talents and expertise will help us ramp our partner enablement program and accelerate our go-to-market channel strategy around the world.”

Thigpen has spent the last 12-plus years in various BPO business operations roles, including IT Technical Account Manager, Sales Operations, Project Management, and Technology Partnerships. His passion for technology services coupled with his experience leading internal teams and outsourced partners has enabled him to proactively guide the evolution of clients and ultimately improve the customer experience journey. Before joining ibex, Thigpen built ground-up IT project management initiatives and established technology partnerships for TaskUs and TTEC.

Thigpen holds a B.S. and Master’s in Criminal Science from Columbia College. Early in his career, he worked in local and federal government public service as an Army veteran and Missouri Law Enforcement Officer.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efd7563a-e9a0-4eca-bc0c-902dd7ae460f

ti?nf=ODcxMzE0MiM1MzA5NzE0IzIwOTUwNDY=
Ibex-Limited.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.