Lockheed Martin Donates $240,000 to Wreaths Across America

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 13, 2022

Contribution will sponsor 16,000 veterans' wreaths to be placed at 32 participating locations across the country on Dec. 17.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has made a $240,000 donation to sponsor 16,000 veterans' wreaths for placement at participating locations this National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Wreaths_Across_America_Logo.jpg

"Lockheed Martin has proudly supported Wreaths Across America for five years and its mission to remember, honor, and teach," said Tiffany King, Manager of Social Impact at Lockheed Martin. "About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, and as a military spouse, I know that this partnership is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served."

Over 1,000 Lockheed Martin employees plan to participate in the distribution of the wreaths at 32 locations across the U.S. These locations include the following:

Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington, VA

Bay Pines National Cemetery

Saint Petersburg, FL

Beaufort National Cemetery

Beaufort, SC

Bell Chapel Cemetery

Camden, AR

Beverly National Cemetery

Moorestown, NJ

Branford Cemetery

Stratford, CT

Camp Nelson National Cemetery

Lexington, KY

Crownsville Veterans Cemetery

Hanover, MD

Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

Fort Worth, TX

Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery

Bothell, WA

Florida National Cemetery

Bushnell, FL

Fort Logan National Cemetery

Denver, CO

Garden of Memories Memorial Park

Lufkin, TX

Goleta Cemetery District

Goleta, CA

Greenwood Cemetery

Orlando, FL

Lancaster Cemetery

Palmdale, CA

Los Gatos Memorial Park

Sunnyvale, CA

Marietta National Cemetery

Marietta, GA

Memorial Park Cemetery

Camden, AR

New Brocton City Cemetery

Troy, AL

Pikes Peak National Cemetery

Colorado Springs, CO

Pine Ridge Cemetery

Chelmsford, MA

Saint Stanislaus Cathedral PNCC Cemetery

Scranton, PA

South Florida National Cemetery

Jupiter, FL

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Stennis, MS

Titusville Brevard Co Veterans Cemetery

Space Coast, FL

Valhalla Memory Garden

Huntsville, AL

Valley Forge National Historical Park

Valley Forge, PA

Wood National Cemetery

Milwaukee, WI

Woodlawn Cemetery

Syracuse, NY

Woodlawn Cemetery

Owego, NY

Woodlawn Memorial Park

Greenville, SC


"The generous contribution from Lockheed Martin helps us to ensure that we will be able to remember service members laid to rest in communities across the country," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, WAA. "And through the simple act of placing these wreaths, we teach about our nation's history and what it means to serve. Lockheed Martin understands the impact this has on the next generation, and we are so grateful for their support."

Click here to find a local WAA participating cemetery near you to support or volunteer at this year's National Wreaths Across America Day.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Lockheed Martin Corporation

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Press Contacts:

Sean Sullivan
Wreaths Across America
[email protected]
(207) 230-4599

Kaleb Bennett
Lockheed Martin
[email protected]
(202) 247-6697

Lockheed_Martin__Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH63580&sd=2022-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-donates-240-000-to-wreaths-across-america-301701674.html

SOURCE Wreaths Across America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH63580&Transmission_Id=202212130905PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH63580&DateId=20221213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.