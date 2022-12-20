Goochland County, Virginia, Sees Strong Adoption of Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Permitting & Licensing Solution

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that Goochland County, Virginia, has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Enterprise+Permitting+%26amp%3B+Licensing (EPL) solution to manage its permitting, planning, and code enforcement.

The county was previously using another permitting system that did not meet its needs. It also did not have an effective platform to reach constituents directly to help them complete permit applications and make payments. The county selected Tyler’s EPL, Workforce Mobile, Civic+Access, and Tyler Payments solutions, which now work together as a comprehensive solution across the enterprise.

“We are thrilled to be live on Tyler’s EPL software and especially on its Civic Access solution, which allows citizens to submit applications electronically through an intuitive portal,” said Sara Worley, economic development director, Goochland County. “Within the first four days of go-live, we’ve seen nearly 30 percent of all applications submitted online versus in the office. It is really rewarding to see that kind of early adoption with the solution, and we’re excited to continue serving our community with this advanced technology.”

Tyler’s EPL solution is a leading enterprise permitting and planning review software that automates, connects, and streamlines critical government processes. The single platform not only increases efficiency and communication, but it also maximizes productivity and departmental collaboration from desk to field while encouraging constituent engagement and reducing human error. Specifically, the Civic Access web portal provides online access and tools to help maintain effective communication with residents and contractors, eliminating the need for a phone call or office visit. Constituents can search for an address or parcel, apply for a permit, request an inspection, pay invoices, and more.

“We are pleased to help bridge the gap between the community and local government through our permitting, planning, and code enforcement solutions in Goochland County,” said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s civic services business unit. “The county’s team is highly engaged, and we’re excited to have helped them deliver a seamless go-live experience. We look forward to working with Goochland County to further empower its staff and their stakeholders.”

Goochland County is located just northwest of Richmond in the Commonwealth of Virginia and considered part of the greater metro area. Its convenient location and superior transportation networks make it popular with businesses of all sectors; it’s home to prestigious business headquarters and supports a thriving business climate. With around 300 square miles of rural countryside and planned growth areas, the county has an active community of roughly 25,000 residents.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

