WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. NAMED TO 2022 DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDEX NORTH AMERICA

7 minutes ago
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company has been included on the 2022 S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America. As one of eight retailers included on the DJSI North America, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is recognized for the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

DJSI North America is comprised of North American companies that are identified as sustainability leaders by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The index represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria.

“We stand out in our industry for prioritizing ESG and for setting ambitious goals that reinforce our commitments,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “Sustainability is core to our company values and business strategy, so we are thrilled to be one of the retailers included in the DJSI North America.”

Earlier this year, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. released its latest Impact+Report, detailing the progress the company made on its ESG goals, inclusive of a Science-Based Target across Scopes 1-3 GHG emissions, and new goals with Fair Trade USA™ and Nest’s Ethical Handcraft Program. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Impact Report also outlines the company’s commitment across the brand portfolio to plant 6M trees in partnership with The Arbor Day Foundation by 2023.

For more information on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s sustainability efforts, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.williams-sonomainc.com%2F.

The full results and list of DJSI constituents are available at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spglobal.com%2Fesg%2Fcsa%2F.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.williams-sonomainc.com%2F

