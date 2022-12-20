Smadex Welcomes Phil Gontier as Chief Revenue Officer

Smadex, an Entravision company (NYSE: EVC), is delighted to welcome Phil Gontier as Chief Revenue Officer. Phil joins Smadex following six years of leading Liftoff to become one of the largest global programmatic ad platforms for Apps, Games and Brands. Blackstone took a majority stake in Liftoff in 2021.

Previously, Phil was Head of Mobile for Twitter EMEA, leading a team focused on servicing the needs of top global brands and apps. He joined Twitter through the TapCommerce acquisition and was instrumental in accelerating the growth of Twitter’s mobile ad business in EMEA by more than 2,000% within a two-year period.

“We are thrilled to have Phil Gontier join the Smadex and Entravision family. Having Phil on board is a validation of our growth potential. He brings a wealth of global commercial go-to-market experience as well as trusted relationships across the App, Gaming and AdTech ecosystem,” said Jordi de los Pinos, Founder and CEO of Smadex. “With his proven track record of successfully growing global businesses, I am excited to work with Phil and take Smadex to the next level.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Phil will focus on accelerating Smadex’s Global Growth. He will lead and spearhead an established team in the US, Europe and Asia, in addition to attracting additional talent.

“On a personal and professional level, it’s always about the people, relationships and impact,” said Phil Gontier. “I spoke with trusted connections, including customers of Smadex, and felt strongly about the opportunity to make a tangible impact by helping to spearhead and accelerate the growth of Smadex. Smadex’s parent company, Entravision, has strong financials and is committed to investing in growth. This gives me tremendous confidence in our ability to execute, while tapping into synergies that will bring value to customers across Entravision’s digital and traditional media footprint.”

About Smadex

Smadex is a Programmatic Growth Platform that powers performance, direct response and brand advertising campaigns across in-app, mobile web, audio and CTV. With transparency and contextual targeting at its core, customers can rely on Smadex as a trusted partner to run privacy-centric advertising campaigns with optimized creative strategies to deliver performance. Smadex scales campaigns with advanced machine learning algorithms that are customizable - fed by a multitude of contextual signals and first-party data to find audiences that resonate and convert for your app, game, brand or offer. We are focused on helping customers unlock performance and scale in a privacy compliant manner to build long term sustainable value. Smadex is a business unit of Entravision.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 45 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

