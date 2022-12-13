Lands' End Selects Movable Ink's Da Vinci to Power AI-Driven Personalization

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the global software content personalization provider, today announced that Lands' End, a leading uni-channel retailer offering award-winning customer service and high-quality, stylish products for the family and home, has chosen Da Vinci, Movable Ink's high-performing AI-powered solution, to drive personalization within the retailer's email marketing program.

Movable_Ink_Logo.jpg

Lands' End strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences that meet the needs of each customer. With Da Vinci, Lands' End will leverage the power of human-centric AI not only to reach the customer of today but build a better customer for the future. Through Da Vinci, Lands' End is reshaping its email marketing program to focus on deepening loyalty and driving long-term customer value (LTV).

"Customer centricity is in Lands' End's DNA. We're thrilled to use Movable Ink's Da Vinci to transform our email program as we drive scalable, contextually relevant communications that deliver what customers want," said Sarah Rasmusen, Chief Customer Officer at Lands' End.

Traditional personalization and segmentation models focus on the next best action—missing a much bigger opportunity. Movable Ink's Da Vinci helps guide customers down an individual path that optimizes both short and long-term goals. With AI at the helm, brands are better positioned for the immediate next conversation and the entire customer journey, driving discovery, LTV, and stronger brand affinity.

"Every customer is an individual with different preferences, choices, and motivations, and we need to treat them that way. With today's paradox of choice, brands must adopt a human-centered marketing approach to drive deeper and longer-term relationships—or risk getting left behind. With Movable Ink, brands worldwide generate millions of variations of personalized content tailored to each customer while driving operational efficiency," said Adam Stambleck, President at Movable Ink. "We are excited to work with Lands' End, one of the most iconic American brands, to enhance their marketing program and deliver what customers really want."

With Movable Ink, hundreds of brands scale 1:1 omnichannel personalization and automatically transform data into hyper-tailored creative that seamlessly integrates across every customer touchpoint. Content easily connects to all relevant data no matter where it lives, updates based upon a recipient's recent interactions, and is auto generated by the platform.

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 600 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more at movableink.com.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

favicon.png?sn=NY63215&sd=2022-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lands-end-selects-movable-inks-da-vinci-to-power-ai-driven-personalization-301700829.html

SOURCE Movable Ink

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY63215&Transmission_Id=202212130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY63215&DateId=20221213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.