NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the global software content personalization provider, today announced that Lands' End, a leading uni-channel retailer offering award-winning customer service and high-quality, stylish products for the family and home, has chosen Da Vinci, Movable Ink's high-performing AI-powered solution, to drive personalization within the retailer's email marketing program.

Lands' End strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences that meet the needs of each customer. With Da Vinci, Lands' End will leverage the power of human-centric AI not only to reach the customer of today but build a better customer for the future. Through Da Vinci, Lands' End is reshaping its email marketing program to focus on deepening loyalty and driving long-term customer value (LTV).

"Customer centricity is in Lands' End's DNA. We're thrilled to use Movable Ink's Da Vinci to transform our email program as we drive scalable, contextually relevant communications that deliver what customers want," said Sarah Rasmusen, Chief Customer Officer at Lands' End.

Traditional personalization and segmentation models focus on the next best action—missing a much bigger opportunity. Movable Ink's Da Vinci helps guide customers down an individual path that optimizes both short and long-term goals. With AI at the helm, brands are better positioned for the immediate next conversation and the entire customer journey, driving discovery, LTV, and stronger brand affinity.

"Every customer is an individual with different preferences, choices, and motivations, and we need to treat them that way. With today's paradox of choice, brands must adopt a human-centered marketing approach to drive deeper and longer-term relationships—or risk getting left behind. With Movable Ink, brands worldwide generate millions of variations of personalized content tailored to each customer while driving operational efficiency," said Adam Stambleck, President at Movable Ink. "We are excited to work with Lands' End, one of the most iconic American brands, to enhance their marketing program and deliver what customers really want."

With Movable Ink, hundreds of brands scale 1:1 omnichannel personalization and automatically transform data into hyper-tailored creative that seamlessly integrates across every customer touchpoint. Content easily connects to all relevant data no matter where it lives, updates based upon a recipient's recent interactions, and is auto generated by the platform.

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 600 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

