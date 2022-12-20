Informatica® (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader announced that it has been named to Foundry’s Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT. Informatica placed #40 among large organizations globally. The list is compiled annually by Computerworld, ranking the top work environments for technology professionals. The list is developed based on categories like benefits, career development, training, and retention.

“Adapting to a ‘new normal’ has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year’s winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT’s ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs,” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “Importantly, this year’s award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion.”

The organizations that made the list demonstrated a strong focus on employees in a challenging year, particularly around career development, training, benefits, diversity & inclusion as well as retention efforts.

"To be selected as one of the top global workplaces in IT is an incredible honor. It reflects the culture we have built together within IT and working across our internal stakeholders. These past 12 months have been incredibly exciting and following the IPO our team has had the opportunity to contribute to the objectives that are most important to our company as we continue our transformation to cloud and a consumption-driven model.” said Graeme Thompson, Chief Information Officer, Informatica. “Our relentless focus to deliver value sets us apart, and it is our people who make Informatica such a great place to work."

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

About Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA, Financial), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005445/en/