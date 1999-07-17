NICKELODEON'S MULTIDIMENSIONAL CROSSOVER SPECIAL, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS PRESENTS THE TIDAL ZONE, MAKES A SPLASH ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022

First-Ever SpongeBob Universe Crossover Special to Debut as Three-Night Event With Additional Airings on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15

All-New Trailer and Art Revealed Today

Share it: @Nickelodeon @NickAnimation @SpongeBob

Click HERE to download artwork and HERE to embed the trailer.

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon viewers will soon observe a tale of both comedy and caution, of satire and stupidity, where minds may switch, bodies may shrink, and robots may rise in SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone, premiering Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT). The first-ever SpongeBob Universe crossover special will encore on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The special will premiere across Nickelodeon's international channels next year.

Nick_Logo_2020.jpg

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone is a journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties. Narrated by the French Narrator, the one-hour special encompasses all three animated series within the SpongeBob Universe, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and the Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and follows GrandPat (The Patrick Star Show) as he makes his way through each dimension.

The special features legendary voice talent Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Dana Snyder (GrandPat), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Rodger Bumpass (Squidward).

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for nearly 20 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount International history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 29+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

About Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

favicon.png?sn=NY64083&sd=2022-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickelodeons-multidimensional-crossover-special-spongebob-squarepants-presents-the-tidal-zone-makes-a-splash-on-friday-january-13-301701610.html

SOURCE Nickelodeon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY64083&Transmission_Id=202212130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY64083&DateId=20221213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.