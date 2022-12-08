PR Newswire

Global leader in sales enablement automation honored for innovation and leadership

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan ( ASX:BTH, Financial), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2022 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Sales Enablement.

The Aragon award identifies providers leveraging visionary use of technology to not only adapt as markets change, but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve. Bigtincan was identified for its continued momentum in building revolutionary technology that helps customers create the buying experience of the future. Through its creative use of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), Bigtincan's platform offers three core hubs – content, learning, and engagement – which provide detailed analytics to help clients make better business decisions, AI-driven content recommendations to improve customer interactions, and arms sales reps with next-level training to create an unmatched buying experience for all.

"At Bigtincan, we're never satisfied with what we've created, because we always know there's a way to improve and better serve our customers," said David Keane, CEO and Co-Founder, Bigtincan. "This acknowledgement strengthens our position in the sales enablement space and highlights our commitment to continuously expand our end-to-end platform, providing a complete suite of solutions for sales enablement and helping millions of people to work smarter every day."

Bigtincan was formally presented with the award, virtually, on December 8th, 2022 at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

Bigtincan anticipates future enablement needs and prides themselves on developing innovative solutions before they become needs in the market. This award is a reflection of Bigtincan's dedication to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, valuable, and guide B2B buyers to smart purchasing decisions.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

For more information on Bigtincan's platform, visit www.bigtincan.com .

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

