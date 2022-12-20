Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced it has been named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+2023 by Newsweek Magazine. This year, the ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

“At Lincoln, we pride ourselves on being great corporate citizens, and continuously look for ways to enhance our corporate social responsibility (CSR) and ESG efforts,” said Allison Green Johnson, Chief Diversity Officer and President, Lincoln Financial Foundation. “This award is a testament to the strong strategy we have in place and the impact we are making in our workplace, marketplace and communities.”

Newsweek, in partnership with research organization Statista, Inc., selected the honorees based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR and sustainability reports. Additionally, an independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to CSR. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S., spanning 14 industries.

This past year, Lincoln Financial continued to enhance its focus on improving peoples’ lives in the communities it serves and protecting the environment, through the work of the Lincoln Financial Foundation. The Foundation contributed about $9.5 million per year to nonprofit organizations in its communities. In addition, Lincoln employees continued to coordinate local giving in the company’s main locations through its Employee Activities Committees. Lincoln is also committed to making progress on reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, increasing its use of digital documentation and continuing to set ambitious goals and benchmarks.

The company also recently+announced its partnership with minority-owned boutique asset management firm Channing Capital Management, LLC. In addition, Lincoln is a founding partner for %26ldquo%3B360+Community+Capital%2C%26rdquo%3B with The American Council of Life Insurers, designed to bring affordable housing to underserved communities.

In addition to America’s Most Responsible Companies, Lincoln has also been named to Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. For 21 consecutive years, Lincoln has been recognized as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for exceeding corporate ethical, environmental and social responsibility standards. Lincoln has also been included on major sustainability indices, including the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America.

“We are continuously growing and expanding our ESG performance, with an emphasis on the environment, our social impact and through corporate governance,” said Amber Williams, Chief Sustainability Officer. “Every single action we take has an impact in these areas, and we know we have a responsibility to make sure that impact is positive.”

Read more about Lincoln Financial’s strategy, actions and achievements in the areas of corporate philanthropy, environmental sustainability and responsible business practices in the 2021+Corporate+Responsibility+Report%3A+Building+blocks+for+a+successful+future.

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022.

