SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Tag Systems a wholly owned subsidiary of DSG Global, Inc. ( DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the debut of the V-Club GPS Fleet Management enabled integrated Fleet Cart with a giveaway promotion at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida at Booth #3433.



The Vantage V-Club is the new flagship product of the Vantage Fleet Cart line-up. Engineered to be a direct alternative to incumbent fleet selections the V-Club sets new benchmarks for performance, golfer comfort/safety, and affordability.

The V-Club Fleet Golf Cart is the culmination of 25 years experience of working with operators in addressing Fleet Management issues to deliver a more profitable operation and superior golfer experience. The Vantage V-Club comes with every imaginable option, the only thing operators must choose is the color and optional display.

Key Specifications and Features

Industry leading maintenance free 5kw AC. High Torque Motor that is exceptionally efficient and smooth.

Extended range from larger 105ah LITHIUM Battery Pack.

Opportunity to charge anywhere there’s access to regular 110v power outlet.

The industry’s most comprehensive 7-year Bumper to Bumper Limited Warranty

Integrated GPS Fleet Management System: (Pace of Play alerts, Geo Fencing, Security Lockdown and more)

Regenerative Engine Braking with Auto Park brake system.

Automotive McPherson Struts front suspension.

12-inch color coded alloy sport wheels (smaller 10 inch or regular 8” wheels available)

Split Fold Windshield

Deep-pleat luxury Custom seats.

New Soft Grip 3 spoke steering wheel

USB outlets: 4 on-dash USB Jacks.

Beverage cool box and sand bottles

Fold down cabana bag cover

On Site Service & Maintenance: Level 1 on-site service included

Choose from 8 colors. (No extra charge)

“I’ve been in this business for over 25 years.” said Bob Silzer CEO. “With very few changes to the present fleet car, the all-new Vantage V-CLUB fleet cart is the most complete offering in the industry at a price point that is a new benchmark for golf operators who are looking to enhance their fleet management capabilities, appearance and golfer experience.” Continued Silzer.

To celebrate the debut, Vantage Tag Systems is giving away 2 of the new fully outfitted V-Club Luxury fleet golf carts at the PGA Merchandise Show Jan 24-27, 2023, in Orlando at the DSG Global booth #3433. Attendees can download a special QR Code to participate in the draw for one V-CLUB golf cart on January 25th and 26th of the show.

For information on the Vantage Tag Systems cart line up click below or call

Patrick Parenti, VP of Global Sales

P. 1 (877) 589 – 8806

E. [email protected]

About DSG Global



DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, single rider golf carts, and agricultural applications.

Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

