John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), a subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce that both the Bank and Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending, Pam De Candio, have received Lenders Awards from the Business Finance Group. The Lenders Awards, which were presented at their Awards Celebration & Annual Holiday Party, are given to the top referring businesses and individuals for the Business Finance Group. Mrs. De Candio, who has been honored with a Lender Award before, is receiving this year’s Award for being the top referring individual lender, while the Bank, as an institution, is receiving a Lender Award for being the second leading referral source.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005805/en/

Pam De Candio - Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending with Greg Suryadi – SBA, Office of Financial Assistance, and Sean Rogstand- BFG, Chairman of the Board (Photo: Business Wire)

Mrs. De Candio uses her over 28 years of experience and her talents to bolster John Marshall Bank and the local community. With an expertise and focus in commercial lending, Mrs. De Candio brought herself and the Bank to the top with the Business Finance Group, which operates in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Washington DC.

“I’m honored to receive the Lenders Award from BFG for myself and on behalf of the Bank,” stated Mrs. De Candio. “I have dedicated so much of my career to being an open and accessible lender for my clients and I’m grateful that my work has resulted in this type of recognition, multiple times.”

Business Finance Group is the largest Certified Development Company in the Mid-Atlantic region and among the largest in the entire country. They partner with the Bank to administer Small Business Administration 504 loans which aligns with the Bank’s focus on working with and financing local and small businesses. With the Business Finance Group, the Bank has been able to work with and support business in a variety of industries including nonprofit organizations, health and professional services, government contractors, commercial real estate, and more.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is a $2.31 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005805/en/