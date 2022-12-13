Ardagh Group awarded ENERGY STAR® building certification

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group's distribution center in Fairfield, Calif., was awarded an ENERGY STAR® building certification for superior energy performance from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Fairfield distribution center primarily serves Ardagh's packaging distribution needs in the West Coast to better service the wine industry.

"Ardagh Group is honored to earn the ENERGY STAR building certification at our Fairfield, California distribution center for the seventh consecutive year," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh Glass Packaging. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Ardagh employees, we are able to monitor energy consumption and reduce our environmental impact."

ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

"Improving the energy performance of our nation's buildings is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "EPA applauds manufacturers for their commitment to energy efficiency as demonstrated by achieving continued ENERGY STAR certifications for their facilities."

On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers – all without sacrifices in performance or comfort. For more information, visit the ENERGY STAR website.

Earlier this year, Ardagh partnered with Buske Logistics and Shoppa's Material Handling LTD on the electrification of vehicles at its distribution center in Fairfield, Calif. The conversion will save approximately 30,000 gallons of liquid propane and prevent more than 60 tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere each year.

Initiatives like the ENERGY STAR certification and vehicle/fleet conversion demonstrate how Ardagh is an environmental leader in the packaging industry.

For more information about Ardagh's 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass packaging, visit our website.

Further information

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at
Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, [email protected], 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at
Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, [email protected], 317.558.5732

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $10 bn.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-group-awarded-energy-star-building-certification-301696528.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group

