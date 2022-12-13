Choice Hotels Names Sally Bartas As Chief Talent And Culture Officer

1 minutes ago
ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 13, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)--one of the world's largest lodging franchisors--has appointed Sally Bartas to the position of chief talent and culture officer. In this newly created role, Bartas will report directly to the company's chief human resources officer and work closely with leaders across the enterprise to strategically expand Choice's talent programs and forward-thinking HR strategies, including workforce planning, succession planning, and talent management and acquisition. Bartas will also play a key role in guiding Choice's diversity, equity and belonging initiatives in alignment with the company's overall growth strategy.

"Our brand promise of being welcome, wanted and respected extends to all facets of the organization, including how Choice approaches attracting and retaining the industry's top talent. Providing associates at every level of the organization the resources and opportunities they need to thrive is a critical component of our corporate strategy, and why we are proud to broaden our talent management initiatives with this new role," said Patrick Cimerola, chief human resources officer, Choice Hotels. "Sally is a people-centric leader, and I'm confident her broad human resources experience will help Choice Hotels and our incredible associates reach their highest potential."

Bartas' appointment comes on the heels of several recent accolades Choice Hotels has received for its award-winning culture, including recognition on Forbes' prestigious list of World's Best Employers 2022 and Entrepreneur magazine's inaugural ranking of the top global brands for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Most recently, Choice Hotels was also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022 as well as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022.

Bartas joins Choice Hotels from Stanley Black and Decker, where she most recently served as vice president of human resources. During her successful tenure, Bartas held roles of increasing responsibility and played an integral part in defining the company's long-term human resources processes and organizational culture. Earlier in her career, Bartas served in various human resources and marketing roles within the hospitality industry.

Bartas earned a bachelor's degree in communications with a concentration in public relations and promotion from Central Connecticut State University. She is also a Certified Executive Coach.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

