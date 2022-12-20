The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has launched an investigation into the data breach at Wing Financial (a franchise of Jackson Hewitt) that is headquartered in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. On December 1, 2022, Wing Financial reported a data breach with the Maine Attorney General after confirming that an unauthorized party was able to access sensitive confidential consumer information that had been entrusted to the company. According to Wing Financial, the data breach resulted in the following consumer information being compromised: customer names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, government ID numbers, financial account information, health insurance information and medical history and treatment information. The Maine Attorney General’s office report that 240,772 people were affected by the data breach.

