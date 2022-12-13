Kroger Named to Computerworld's 2023 Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2022

CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it has been named to Foundry's Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT. This year's recognition marks the fifth consecutive time that Kroger's technology and digital team has been recognized by Computerworld for having an innovative, industry-leading workplace culture. Kroger ranks #43 among large companies on the 2023 list.

CW_BestPlaces_IT_2023.jpg

"Our technology and digital teams empower Kroger to serve as America's grocer, bringing a seamless experience to our customers and our associates," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's senior vice president & chief information officer. "This win supports our long-term strategy to invest in our associates and focus on making workplace culture a priority."

The 100 Best Places to Work in IT is an annual ranking compiled by Computerworld that lists the top work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

Kroger's technology and digital team culture focuses on developing and growing a passionate team that drives the company's seamless ecosystem. Any individual looking for a career within the technology and digital space – or within the Kroger Family of Companies – can explore opportunities on jobs.kroger.com.

"Adapting to a 'new normal' has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year's winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT's ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs," said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "Importantly, this year's award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion."

The complete Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT list can be downloaded here.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Kroger_Co_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL64192&sd=2022-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-named-to-computerworlds-2023-top-100-best-places-to-work-in-it-301701702.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL64192&Transmission_Id=202212131000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL64192&DateId=20221213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.