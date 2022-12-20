USLG Cortes Campers Approved for Floor Planning with Gerzeny's RV World

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) today announced its subsidiary, Cortes Campers, has been approved to sell Cortes Campers through a major US floor planning program. Floor planning or floor plan finance works like a credit card, whereby an RV dealer can purchase its RV inventory on credit.gerzenys-rv-world-cortes-campers-delivery5283.jpg

"Being part of a floor planning bank program is a key steppingstone for Cortes Campers as we grow and strengthen our distribution network. It affords us the opportunity to sell units to some of the largest RV Dealers in North America," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of USLG. "Gerzeny's RV World is one of our dealers who uses floor plan financing, so Cortes Campers recently sold and shipped three Cortes Campers to their Nokomis and Bradenton stores in Florida valued at $215,000 MSRP. Several of our potential dealers use floor planning, so we are making Cortes Campers more attractive to them as a long-term supplier."

Cortes Campers has been ramping up production to meet projected 2023 demand with its expanded color options including metallic silver, metallic champagne, multicolored white and seafoam green, white and medium blue, and white, seafoam green, and medium blue. Unlike traditional recreational vehicles, Cortes Campers builds its travel trailers with the strength of a boat; no wood is used in the construction of the RVs, only the highest quality fiberglass composites and marine coatings. We offer a camper that is immune to corrosion and rot, and is lightweight and strong, at a competitive price.

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass tiny houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: https://uslightinggroup.com/

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: https://www.cortescampers.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

