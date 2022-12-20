Cloud DX Expands Contract with Ontario Hospital

Additional deployment of Connected Health™ kits for initial 100 cardiac patients

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, along with one of its global healthcare leader partners, signed an expansion contract with an existing Ontario hospital client to provide remote patient monitoring to an additional 100 cardiac patients. This contract follows a successful initial deployment of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring program earlier this year. The 12-month contract value is estimated at $76,000 CAD and includes the procurement of new Connected Health™ kits in addition to the refurbishment of the hospital's existing third-party devices.

"The Ontario healthcare landscape is important to us as a Kitchener, ON based MedTech company," stated Cloud DX COO and co-founder Anthony Kaul. "We're excited to expand our remote patient monitoring services to a growing number of cardiac patients in our community. Cloud DX embraces the quadruple aim in healthcare innovation: making care better for patients, for providers, saving money and improving outcomes at the community level. We're honored to be a leader in delivering virtual care in our local community, across Canada and, increasingly, in the United States."

This contract is the 26th signed agreement for Cloud DX in 2022 to date, an increase of 216% compared to the 12 contracts signed in 2021. Notable 2022 contracts include major partnerships, US clinics, global distribution agreements, and 6 Ontario Paramedicine Program contracts.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

For more information on Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX), visit www.CloudDX.com and follow @CloudDX on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

