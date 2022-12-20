Brüush Electric Toothbrush to be a Featured Item on Home Shopping Channel TSC

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) ("Brüush" or the "Company"), ") a direct-to-consumer leader in the oral care category, announced today that it will be participating in a one-day sales campaign on the home shopping channel, Today's Shopping Choice ("TSC"), on Friday December 16, 2022. This will be the Company's second appearance on the home shopping channel, with their first appearance having taken place in September. TSC is Canada's only nationally televised shop-from-home service, reaching into over 7 million households across the country and is actively watched by almost 1.5 million viewers weekly.

Through the campaign with TSC, Brüush hopes to reach a broader audience this holiday season and will showcase its most popular colors while on the air. Earlier this month, the Company launched two seasonal colors - Arctic Blue and Midnight Blue - which will be available on a limited-edition basis through the holiday period. The Brüush electric toothbrush will be featured on TSC during three segments on Friday, December 16, which can be viewed on the TSC website (https://tsc.ca) and will occur at 9.30am, 1.30pm and 5.30pm (Eastern Standard Time).

The campaign comes at an opportunistic time for Brüush given its recent announcement that it generated record sales in the month of November equating to 50% year-over-year growth and expects the strong momentum to continue in December. The Company also closed a $3.0 million private placement last week to provide additional working capital and growth capital to fund marketing, brand awareness and customer acquisition initiatives.

About Today's Shopping Choice

Today's Shopping Choice is a leading interactive, multi-channel, Canadian retailer, offering a vast assortment of exclusive products and top brands to its customers. TSC is Canada's only televised retailer, distributed nationally over 7 million households across the country, with almost 1.5 million viewers every week. TSC is a division of Rogers Media Inc.

For more information on TSC visit: https://tsc.ca

About Bruush Oral Care Inc.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, we are an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. We are an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. We developed the product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. Next year, we plan to expand our portfolio with the launch of several new subscription-based consumable oral care products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, a whitening pen, as well as an electric toothbrush designed for kids. We are rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.

For more information on Brüush visit: https://bruush.com

Follow Brüush on LinkedIn: Bruush

Follow Brüush on Instagram: @bruush

Investor Relations Contact:

Colette Eymontt
TraDigital IR
[email protected]

SOURCE: Bruush Oral Care Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731546/Brush-Electric-Toothbrush-to-be-a-Featured-Item-on-Home-Shopping-Channel-TSC

img.ashx?id=731546

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.