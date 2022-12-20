DVLP Announces CEO's Upcoming TV Interview Schedule on Fox Business, Bloomberg TV, and Newsmax TV

The show will air as a syndicated airing on the Fox Business Channel and Newsmax TV, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC Pink:DVLP), a holding company in the Health and Wellness marketplace that focuses on acquiring businesses delivering pharmaceuticals and specialty medicines with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United States, is excited to announce the upcoming airing of a TV interview on FMW Media's "New To The Street" business TV show featuring DVLP's CEO, Stavros Triant. The show will air as a syndicated airing on the Fox Business Channel and Newsmax TV, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV.

Air times are scheduled as follows:

Sunday, December 18 on Newsmax at 10 am ET

Monday, December 19 on Fox Business at 6 pm ET

Saturday December 31 on Bloomberg TV at 6 pm ET

In the interview, Jane King, the host of New To The Street, sits down with Mr. Triant to cover the evolution of the Company's business and the birth of its focus on the multi-billion dollar opportunity in the underserved Specialty Pharmacy marketplace.

Triant explains the Specialty Pharmacy opportunity within the context of the current drug distribution ecosystem. Some newer and potentially more effective drugs may not be as profitable for the traditional pharmacy industry or may not be fully covered by most health plans yet. While your doctor may believe it's the right treatment for you, you may not be able to find it at your local traditional pharmacy and may be given a substitute that's less effective.

Specialty pharmacies step in to fill that need.

Triant also discusses the Company's aggressive acquisition-based strategy to drive success in this niche at scale. The industry is growing, but it is dominated by small business strategies featuring local and privately owned small-scale businesses, which creates a strong value proposition from a roll-up strategy standpoint for someone able to see the big-picture vision.

The Company's recent series of acquisitions is also addressed in the interview in detail, including a brief discussion of its future acquisition plans driven by a strong pipeline of specialty pharmacy acquisition candidates under review as well as other strategic projects that have synergy with the Company's larger vision.

The interview concludes with a look ahead at the Company's outlook for 2023, which will include a number of new acquisition deals as well as investments in the Company's infrastructure to handle its future growth and increased operational complexity as the model scales up.

FMW Media's "New To The Street" TV brand is one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programs running today. Through its network of syndication, FMW programming reaches an estimated 540 million homes across US and international markets.

About Golden Developing Solutions

Golden Developing Solutions is a public online health and wellness start-up company with a focus on delivering nutritional supplements including vitamins, tinctures, softgels, and topical application products. Its pharmaceutical division specializes in providing specialty medicine with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United State. The recent 4 specialty pharmacy acquisitions in 2022 have capacitated the company's service offerings to the State of Michigan and Florida with a consolidated revenue of $100M.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

Corporate Contact:

We encourage our shareholders to follow our Twitter account @OTC_DVLP

Stavros Triant

[email protected]

Go to: www.goldendeveloping.com

SOURCE: Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

