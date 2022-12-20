TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Purecare®, a leading provider of wellness-focused soft goods for the sleep & bedding industry, and Greenlink International (OTC PINK:WSHE) today announced they have agreed to a long term licensing and distribution deal. Purecare is leveraging Greenlink's flagship brand Suncliff, to launch a premium line of sleep products and introduce Suncliff's CBD+ linen spray to their extensive customer base. Per the terms of the agreement, Purecare is now the exclusive distributor of Suncliff's CBD infused bedding mist for sleep retailers throughout the United States. The connection between Suncliff and Purecare has already led to the industry's most advanced line of CBD bedding products. The initial product launch includes 5 versions of CBD pillows across a wide range of comforts and price points. Each pillow is directly infused with CBD in micro-capsules that slowly release as consumers sleep. Included with each pillow is a "relax" Suncliff lavender infused CBD Bedding Mist to customize sleep conditions.

Purecare and Suncliff preview their new collection in Las Vegas

The sleep industry is constantly looking for new technologies and innovative applications to add value to customer's lives. Consumers spend over $65B a year on sleep, and CBD products are set to play a major role in this space. Mental Health awareness is also at an all-time high, with sleep and CBD products often being the first products consumers look to for health and wellness improvements.

Purecare has been in sleep since 2001, specializing in products that add value to consumers and retailers alike. In recent years, the average customer's spending is up, in large part due to the specialty items from manufactures like Purecare. Suncliff has been pushing the boundaries of the hemp and cannabis industry for the last decade, specializing in curated products to address specific needs. The partnership between Suncliff and Purecare allows both companies to ensure they are bringing products to market that represent the best of both industries.

Greenlink and Purecare recognized a correlation between sleep customers and CBD consumers. "If someone has a stiff back and they are looking for a new mattress or pillows, wouldn't that customer be interested in CBD as a potential treatment as well? Conversely, wouldn't a CBD consumer who struggles with anxiety benefit from a new pillow and a deep night's rest?" said Jake George, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlink International. Consumers trust Suncliff CBD because it is carefully sourced and rigorously tested to ensure that it meets the highest standards of purity and potency. "We are confident that these pillows will help people to sleep better and wake up feeling their best." said Mr. Geroge. Purecare COO, Sean Bergman added "Our innovative CBD infused pillow collection is another key to helping specialty sleep retailers maximize the potential of each customer. There is no question that high quality CBD products are top of mind for consumers and solutions that sleepers are looking for. By infusing Suncliff's premium CBD+ with our wellness focused pillows, we are providing a compelling product for our retail partners to introduce to the built - in CBD consumer base."

Suncliff CEO Jake George and Board Director Raonall Smith showcase the upcoming release

Products will be available in retailers nationwide February 2023, the initial offerings will include a collection of 5 CBD pillows: SoftCell® Lite, Bamboo, Down, Memory Foam, and Cooling SoftCell. A small Bedding Mist is included with each product, and they are also offered separately in retail, with a 250mg and 1125mg option.

Suncliff CBD pillow collection



About Us

GreenLink, a Colorado corporation based in Washington State, is a public quoted OTC Markets issuer under the ticker symbol "WSHE." The company is a diversified holding company with operating segments in investment, equipment, technology, brands, textiles and real estate that are leased or licensed to legally compliant CBD and cannabis entities.

GreenLink's subsidiary and partner companies possess key competitive strengths and/or leading market positions. Greenlink is committed to becoming a global leader in the hemp and legal cannabis markets. GreenLink will continue to leverage decades of experience in the hemp and cannabis industry to expand existing operations and develop partnerships across a wide range of industries.

