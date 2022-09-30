Seaspan Announces Revised Amendment Terms for Bondholders' Meeting

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan" or the "Company") a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas"), has today instructed Nordic Trustee to make certain revisions to the summons to bondholders' meeting for the Company's senior unsecured bonds maturing in April 2026 (ISIN NO 0010981939) as announced on December 1, 2022. The revisions are set out in the attachment to this press release. The date and time for the bondholders' meeting will remain unchanged at December 16, 2022, at 13:00 hours CET.

Atlas_Corp__Seaspan_Announces_Revised_Amendment_Terms_for_Bondho.pdf?p=pdfthumbnail

The background for the amendment proposal is the announcement by Atlas on November 1, 2022 that Atlas will be acquired by Poseidon Acquisition Corp. An investor presentation has been prepared for the amendment proposal and can be found on the Atlas website under Events & Presentations at https://ir.atlascorporation.com/events-and-presentations.

DNB Markets is acting as financial advisor to Seaspan.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is the largest global containership lessor, primarily focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases with the world's largest container shipping liners. As at September 30, 2022, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 129 vessels with a total capacity of 1,180,230 TEU, and an additional 61 vessels under construction, increasing total fleet capacity to 1,919,230 TEU, on a fully delivered basis. For more information, visit seaspancorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This statement and the materials referenced herein contain certain forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the transaction giving rise to the Amendment Proposal. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "should", "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although Seaspan believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated development due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in the general economic, political and market conditions in the markets in which Seaspan operates and changes in laws and regulations. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the transaction giving rise to the Amendment Proposal may not be completed and could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Seaspan and its respective affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any statement contained in this announcement whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange notice was published by Peter Li, Associate General Counsel of Seaspan Corporation on 13 December 2022 at 5:30 pm CET.

Atlas_Corp__Seaspan_Announces_Revised_Amendment_Terms_for_Bondho.jpg

Atlas_Corp__Seaspan_Announces_Revised_Amendment_Terms_for_Bondho.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO64290&sd=2022-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaspan-announces-revised-amendment-terms-for-bondholders-meeting-301701912.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO64290&Transmission_Id=202212131130PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO64290&DateId=20221213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.