NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / IBM:

By Jon Marcus

IBM announced in May that it would underwrite new cybersecurity centers at six HBCUs: Morgan State, Xavier, North Carolina A&T State, South Carolina State, Clark Atlanta and Louisiana's Southern University System.

In addition to supplying academic content, the company will furnish experts to conduct guest lectures and even simulated hacking events.

"This is our next new big thing with HBCUs," said Logan, at IBM, which already had a program to recruit students from historically Black schools.

"We've had a long commitment to diversity. For other companies, it's newer. For everyone, it's gotten deeper over the last couple of years," Logan said.

There's now not only a social imperative for these companies, but there also is an economic one: a huge demand for workers - not just in cybersecurity, but also in other fields that require education in science, technology, engineering and math.

