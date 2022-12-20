From Cuba to Kentucky, a U.S. Bank Employee Celebrates Her Citizenship

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / U.S. Bank Client Relationship Consultant Camila Asenjo Perez arrived in the U.S. from Cuba when she was 16 years old, along with her Mom and brother.

"It was very hard when I first arrived, especially because of the language barrier as I did not speak any English. I was in high school and had to take the same classes as everyone else," Asenjo Perez recalled. "I had to work extra hard and try to learn English on my own as much as I could to be able to graduate. I was working part-time, too, and didn't really have any one in my family who had the knowledge to help me. It just took my own efforts and the kindness of a friend."

Asenjo Perez's family lived in Arizona when they first arrived, and several years later she relocated to Kentucky. There, she joined U.S. Bank earlier this year at the Hopkinsville branch, which is in the southwest part of the state and boasts a population of approximately 31,000. She said coming to America was always a dream and becoming a U.S. citizen was the end goal. Recently, she spent two months learning answers to 100 in-depth questions so she could take the citizenship exam.

"Everyone with the company has been very supportive and understanding of my goal and desire to become a U.S. citizen," she said. "My branch manager even helped me study few times."

"Camila has a drive to succeed that is refreshing to witness," said Branch Manager Brent Polley. "As our newest team member, she has stepped right up when it comes to meeting goals and engaging with clients. We were all excited to hear she was applying for her citizenship and anxious to hear the results when she took her test. We were thrilled to have her as our newest member but now we super proud to call her compatriot."

After her swearing-in ceremony, Asenjo Perez felt excited and said a few of the things she looks forward to doing as a U.S. citizen is voting and even paying taxes. Today, the citizenship dream is still alive for both of her parents who are waiting for the 15-year mark to take the test in Spanish.

Daily, she finds purpose serving people in the Hopkinsville community and especially making a difference to the Spanish-speaking U.S. Bank customers so she can serve them better.

"I got married last year, have a five-year-old at home and one on the way, so becoming a citizen recently is a wonderful addition to this exciting chapter of life. Since joining U.S. Bank, I have witnessed several occasions where it's obvious the company cares about its employees. From the recent minimum wage increase to kindness my co-workers have shown me, I am happy to be here."

Learn more about U.S. Bank here

56b3be1d-d8fe-4922-a193-6ccb34f2288e.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.usbank.com/index.html
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: U.S. Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731632/From-Cuba-to-Kentucky-a-US-Bank-Employee-Celebrates-Her-Citizenship

img.ashx?id=731632

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.