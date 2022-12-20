LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity software-as-a-service (SaaS) company focused on innovation in threat correlation and threat hunting powered by curated, highly contextual threat intelligence, today announced it is completing an extensive rebranding as part of its evolving sales and marketing strategy. The new branding will be rolled out in the coming days and includes an updated corporate logo and newly launched website. The improved website is designed to provide a modern experience while being a valuable resource to convey the company's business, solutions, and corporate culture.

Alissa Knight, Chief Marketing Officer and the new brand's designer says, "the new identity for Tego illustrates the mantra of the company in using automated intelligence to connect the dots in threat intelligence and threat hunting. The new logo is also shaped in the form of a shield and sits over the company's name to invoke a sense of security, unwavering, and steadfast. We use the Avenir font to telegraph the bold aspect of our brand personality and offer a minimal and modular sans-serif font with a futuristic design to underscore Tego's capabilities of instrumenting SecOps with active foresight. I designed the new website with an opening video of a forest with fireflies to demonstrate the idea of hunting for potential threats in the trees while also providing illustration to the age-old idiom of "seeing the forest for the trees." This idiom translates to being able to understand or appreciate a larger situation or problem lest one only consider a small part of it because they can't see everything."

"The timing of our new corporate branding aligns with the transformation that is taking place within our organization from startup to commercialization and growth" stated Shannon Wilkinson, President & CEO of Tego Cyber. "Our new branding is designed to embody and represent a modern cybersecurity company that beginning its growth journey. It comes at an important time as we engage new and existing customers as well as strategic partners and are negotiating future uplist potential to a more senior stock exchange."

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a threat correlation engine that integrates with top-end security platforms to proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to identify and eradicate cyber threats. Tego's threat intelligence feed provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

