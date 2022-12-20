NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / MetLife, Inc. ( NYSE:MET, Financial) announced that it has received a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), making the company a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the sixth year in a row.

The DEI - a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network - is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. The 2022 index measured culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

"At MetLife, our focus on equity and inclusivity includes creating a workplace where people with diverse abilities are supported and empowered," said Meredith Ryan-Reid, senior vice president, MetLife Financial Wellness & Engagement and executive sponsor of the MetLife DiverseAbilities inclusion network. "We're proud to be recognized by the Disability Equality Index for our efforts."

MetLife's long-standing support of people with diverse abilities is reinforced by the company's 2030 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitments, which are aimed at addressing the needs of diverse communities through its investments, products and services, supply chain, volunteering, and community efforts.

For example, the MetLife DiverseAbilities inclusion network champions disability inclusion and awareness among MetLife employees, helping them access essential resources available to them, their families and friends. MetLife also supports entrepreneurship and innovation among people with disabilities by partnering with organizations such as Disability:IN to identify Disability Owned Business Enterprises as part of the company's Supplier Inclusion & Development program.

