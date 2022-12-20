After entering a 4.26 million-share investment in Freshpet Inc. ( FRPT, Financial) during the third quarter, Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) revealed last week it curbed its investment by 2.83%.

Taking a value-oriented, event-driven approach to picking stocks, the New York-based firm founded in 2001 by Barry Rosenstein often enters activist positions in order to help unlock value for shareholders.

In the case of Freshpet, Jana took action after the company’s stock fell more than 60% into what it considers undervalued territory. Further, the firm said in a filing in September that it may encourage management to consider selling the business.

Then, on Dec. 9, Reuters reported the firm upped the pressure on the company to pursue a sale by recruiting industry expert Kurt Schmidt to help with its campaign and potentially serve as a director. Schmidt is the former CEO of premium pet food brand Blue Buffalo, which was acquired by General Mills ( GIS, Financial) in 2017, and currently serves a director at Campbell Soup Co. ( CPB, Financial).

The investment

GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature based on 13D, 13G and Form 4 filings, showed the activist firm sold 120,800 shares of the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company on Dec. 7, impacting the equity portfolio by -0.63%. The stock traded for an average price of $60.79 per share on the day of the transaction.

Jana now holds 4.14 million shares total, which represent 21.71% of the equity portfolio. It was the largest holding as of the end of the third quarter according to the 13F report. GuruFocus estimates the firm has gained 21.11% on the investment so far.

Valuation

The company, which makes and distributes fresh pet food under brands like Nature’s Fresh, Deli Fresh, Vital and Freshpet, among others, has a $2.73 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $56.85 on Tuesday with a price-book ratio of 2.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock, while undervalued, is a possible value trap currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections. As such, potential investors should do thorough research before making a decision.

Further, the GF Score of 77 out of 100 indicates the company is likely to have average performance going forward. While Freshpet received high ranks for growth, financial strength and momentum, its GF Value rank was moderate and profitability was low.

Financial update

On Nov. 1, Freshpet reported its results for the third quarter of 2022.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the company posted revenue of $151.3 million, which grew 40.7% from the prior-year quarter on the back of pricing, velocity, distribution gains and innovation. The net loss of $18.4 million also widened from last year, while the earnings loss of 39 cents per share declined from a loss of 5 cents.

In a statement, CEO Billy Cyr noted the company “delivered a strong, on-plan quarter.”

"More importantly, we are executing on our plan to address the cost challenges and improve margins,” he said. “While it is still early, we are attracting the high-quality talent we need, taking the necessary remedial actions, and putting in place the systems needed to further improve our performance. The benefits of those efforts should become increasingly apparent in the quarters ahead."

Looking ahead to the full fiscal year, Freshpet reiterated its guidance. The company is expecting net sales of at least $575 million, which would equate to about a 35% increase from 2021. It also anticipates at least $15 million in adjusted Ebitda. Capital expenditures for the year are projected to be approximately $290 million, which is down $30 million from the previous forecast.

Guru trading activity

Of the gurus invested in Freshpet, Jana has the largest stake with 8.63% of its outstanding shares.

During the third quarter, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) added to their holdings, while Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) left his investment unchanged.

In contrast, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) curbed his investment by 2.20%.

Portfolio composition

As of the three months ended Sept. 30, Jana’s $1.17 billion equity portfolio, which consisted of 11 stocks, was most heavily invested in the consumer defensive sector with a 35.53% weight. Health care stocks had the second-largest representation at 28.74%, followed by the technology space at 18.17%.

Based on 13F data, another consumer packaged goods stocks the firm was invested in as of the end of the third quarter was Treehouse Foods Inc. ( THS, Financial).

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.