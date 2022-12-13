Perigon Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 574 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.18%), UNP(6.08%), and DFAC(2.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Perigon Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC bought 120,903 shares of ARCA:SCHR for a total holding of 133,777. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.69.

On 12/13/2022, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $50.15 per share and a market cap of $7.84Bil. The stock has returned -9.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FNDF by 131,823 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.38.

On 12/13/2022, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $29.6541 per share and a market cap of $8.46Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.07.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 29,845 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.68.

On 12/13/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $116.612 per share and a market cap of $11.86Bil. The stock has returned -8.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 35,550 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.23.

On 12/13/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.76 per share and a market cap of $9.37Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC bought 85,294 shares of BATS:EFV for a total holding of 115,401. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 12/13/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $46.415 per share and a market cap of $15.34Bil. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.06.

