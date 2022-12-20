Despite Carvana Co. ( CVNA, Financial) being named Yahoo Finance's Worst Company of 2022, losing over 95% of its market value, it may actually survive and could be a solid speculative opportunity. Currently, the company has a market capitalization just shy of $1 billion, annual revenue in 2021 of $12.8 billion (close to $15 billion in the last 12 months) and suffers from a total debt burden over $8 billion, leaving it wide open to bankruptcy, especially since it is now losing money. These events have led short sellers to the stock, building a sizable position nearing 69% of the float.

What bankruptcy?

Carvana, the used car retailer known for its unique car vending machines, has announced plans to open new locations in the coming year. This news indicates the company is continuing to move forward with its expansion plans despite the challenges it may be facing. The new Denver location will be the latest addition to Carvana's growing network of car vending machines, allowing customers to easily shop for and purchase used cars online or in person.

Online platforms like Carvana, Vroom ( VRM, Financial) and CarMax ( KMX, Financial) also offer consumers a convenient way to shop for and buy used cars without the hassle of visiting a traditional dealership. These platforms enable customers to easily browse and compare a wide range of used cars, complete the purchase online or in person and have the car delivered to their doorstep. They also have a lot of debt. For instance, CarMax has $56 million in cash and $19 billion in total debt, but no one is talking about its demise.

Carvana is barely 10 years old. There will be plenty of hiccups to come, but if it can survive this major setback, it could be a 10-bagger or greater. While I do not own any of the stocks personally, I am still rooting for them to win because they have made the car buying process a lot better.

The underlying business model



Carvana has 34 (soon to be 35) vending machines across the country generating an average of $375 million a year each. In addition to its retail operations, the company also sells used cars wholesale to traditional auto dealers.

The wholesale business is the company's second-largest source of revenue. Before any vehicle is put up for sale, Carvana conducts a thorough inspection to ensure it meets the company's strict quality standards. Any excess stock or vehicles that do not pass the inspection are sold to other dealerships. This wholesale business allows Carvana to not only generate additional revenue, but also to efficiently manage its inventory and reduce waste.

Carvana also helps its customers get qualified for an auto loan online, which does not require tons of paperwork. Customers can get suitable loans for as long as 45 days without any impact on their credit scores. This auto loan option is another way the company provides value for its customers, so they do not have to go through the long process of securing loans from third-party companies. The interest rates on these loans serve as another revenue stream for Carvana.

The auto retailer offers a range of coverage options for its customers' vehicles. Every vehicle sold by Carvana comes with a 100-day or 4,189-mile limited warranty, which covers repairs on most mechanical and electrical failed vehicle components, such as the engine, transmission, suspension, A/C and heating and steering. The warranty also includes roadside assistance for the first 100 days, or 4,189 miles after purchase.

Under the Carvana limited warranty, any covered repairs carried out at a preferred facility are free of charge for the customer. However, if a covered repair is performed at a non-preferred facility, the customer may be charged up to $200. This warranty is designed to provide customers with peace of mind and protection against unexpected costs, while also ensuring that Carvana's vehicles are repaired by qualified technicians using high-quality parts.

Back to the valuation

Carvana's stock price has been declining and the company recently announced that it will be cutting 1,500 jobs, which has raised concerns among investors. The major holders of Carvana's debt have entered into a cooperation agreement to give them more leverage in negotiations if the company files for bankruptcy. Analysts have also significantly lowered their stock forecasts for the stock, from $9 per share to $1 per share, indicating there is a high probability that the company could become insolvent. These developments have added to the uncertainty surrounding Carvana's future and have led to a lack of confidence among investors. This along with the macroeconomic concerns are not good, obviously.

However, I think they have a brand that would be ashamed to lose. Its competitors are much older and have already experienced their own growing pains. Carvana's strategy was to build a massive inventory base and utilize the unique location structures to make it as simple as possible for the consumer to browse the used cars online and then pick them up at a local vending machine or have them delivered. That build out was costly. Back in April, Apollo Global Management salvaged its bond sale with a $3.27 billion infusion at 10.25% per year, which includes a variety of investor-friendly terms. So the sharks are swimming, but they want to keep the company alive as well.

Normally, if it were healthy and did not have such a massive amount of debt with only one-twelfth the cash, I would be talking about how much Carvana makes per vending machine location and how it only costs them around $2.5 million to build them. Further, it does not really matter that prices for used cars have gone down because Carvana will learn to be a better broker over time. That's not relevant at the moment. The question is whether Carvana has grown itself out of business or if this will simply be the great pivot point in its history.

What to do... what to do...

From a business standpoint, the inventory is worth something to creditors, which means it is worth something to the market price. In other words, the debt is not all bad. Again, every company in this industry has a lot of debt. It's not unique to Carvana.

From an allocation standpoint, the stock is likely better to be a flyer rather than a major position, at least until the end of this turmoil. Better to be a small tax deduction than a massive hole while the company sorts out the restructuring. If it can get some runway and start selling profitably again in 2023, there is hope for investors long term.