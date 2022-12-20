Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SGLY) Investors

Glancy+Prongay+%26amp%3B+Murray+LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (“Singularity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGLY) securities between February 12, 2021 and November 17, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Singularity investors have until February 7, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Singularity investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com%2Fcases%2Fsingularity-future-technology-ltd%2F. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On May 5, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that “Singularity’s CEO, Yang Jie, is a fugitive on the run from Chinese authorities for running an alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme that lured in over 20,000 victims” and “fled to the U.S. while at least 28 other individuals involved in the case were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 6 months to 15 years.” Furthermore, the report stated that “Singularity’s massive [cryptocurrency] mining rig deal appears to be a brazen undisclosed related party deal” and that “[w]e see little evidence that Singularity’s ‘proprietary’ crypto mining rigs ever existed in the first place. The photos and descriptions of Singularity’s miners match precisely with another brand called KOI Miner.”

On this news, Singularity’s stock price fell $1.95, or 28.9%, to close at $4.80 per share on May 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 7, Singularity disclosed issues with its internal controls by reporting a potential delisting by NASDAQ after receiving a delinquency notice in May indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to delay in filing its quarterly report and not providing a definitive plan evidencing its ability to file to report within the 180 day period given to regain compliance.

On this news, Singularity’s stock price fell $0.27, or 10.6%, to close at $2.29 per share on October 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on November 16, 2022, the Company disclosed that it had received subpoenas from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

On this news, Singularity’s stock price fell $1.44, or 56%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $1.13 per share on November 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Jie’s true educational background, that he had an outstanding arrest warrant in China, committed forgery, and was the largest shareholder and VP of Finance for a Nasdaq-listed lending company, CCC, which failed after reporting massive losses; (2) material related party transactions with SOS and Rich Trading; (3) Director John Levy’s prior tenure from January 2013 through December 2016 as a director of CCC which failed amidst detailed allegations that Jie, when he was an executive and shareholder in CCC, misappropriated assets; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls and as a result had a heightened risk of scrutiny and ultimately was subject to a United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and SEC investigation and action as well as a potential delisting by NASDAQ; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Singularity securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 7, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005396/en/

