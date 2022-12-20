Veterinarians Choose Weave as Software Leader in G2's Winter 2023 Report

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Veterinary Practice Management software leader in G2’s 2023 Winter Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005944/en/

weave-g2-winter-2023_%281%29.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Announcing several new veterinary software integrations with Provet+Cloud, Vetter, and Patterson+Veterinary%26rsquo%3Bs+NaVetor this year, Weave continues its growth & momentum serving veterinary clinics software solutions to power client communication and engagement.

Weave is now a leader in six separate software categories based entirely on authentic customer testimonials and reviews. Those categories include:

  • Veterinary Practice Management
  • Dental Practice Management
  • Patient Engagement Software
  • Optometry Software
  • Patient Relationship Management
  • HIPAA Compliant Texting

“Being named a G2 leader in the veterinary software space is the result of our distinct focus on solving the unique needs of some of the busiest and most caring small businesses in the U.S.,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Medical professionals of all types continue to choose Weave as their preferred patient engagement and communication platform because our solutions are uniquely designed to make their lives easier every single day, in turn allowing them to focus on delivering top-notch patient care.”

The Winter 2023 report reflects Weave’s continued success and growth in both the veterinary and optometry verticals. Weave is now the only leader in the Optometry Software category on G2.

Weave has continually been recognized as the solution of choice for small and medium-sized healthcare practices in 2022. The company recently won a Dentaltown Townie Choice Award for Best Patient Communication System and an EyeVote Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Engagement Systems. Both of these awards were based on actual customer reviews. To learn more about Weave’s vertical software solutions visit www.getweave.com%2F.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221213005944r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005944/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.