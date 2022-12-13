PR Newswire

The iconic Japanese superhero comes exclusively to U.S. Theaters for two days ONLY – January 11 and 12, 2023

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events, Tsuburaya, and The Exchange are partnering to bring the iconic Japanese superhero Ultraman to theaters nationwide this coming January for a two night engagement. January 11 will have English subtitles while January 12 will be dubbed in English.

The film, Shin Ultraman turns the Japanese icon Ultraman - first broadcast on television in 1966 – into a full-length feature film, written and produced by Hideaki Anno – a self described Ultraman fan – and directed by Shinji Higuchi. The film is set in modern Japan – depicting a world where Ultraman is witnessed by human eyes for the first time, ever!

View trailer with a special message from Takumi Saitoh HERE.

Tickets for Shin Ultraman can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

There's never a dull day on Japan's newly established SSSP Kaiju defense taskforce, led by Kimio Tamura, played by DRIVE MY CAR's Hidetoshi Nishijima. After a particularly challenging encounter, a silver giant descends from the sky to rescue the planet. Dubbed Ultraman, this giant's identity and purpose are a mystery. SHIN ULTRAMAN is a delightful reimagining of one of Japan's classic superheroes, full of cosmic twists, charismatic villains, and giant Kaiju.

ASSETS:

