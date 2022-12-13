FATHOM EVENTS, TSUBURAYA, AND THE EXCHANGE ANNOUNCE THE U.S. PREMIERE OF SHIN ULTRAMAN

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022

The iconic Japanese superhero comes exclusively to U.S. Theaters for two days ONLY – January 11 and 12, 2023

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events, Tsuburaya, and The Exchange are partnering to bring the iconic Japanese superhero Ultraman to theaters nationwide this coming January for a two night engagement. January 11 will have English subtitles while January 12 will be dubbed in English.

Shin_Ultraman.jpg

The film, Shin Ultraman turns the Japanese icon Ultraman - first broadcast on television in 1966 – into a full-length feature film, written and produced by Hideaki Anno – a self described Ultraman fan – and directed by Shinji Higuchi. The film is set in modern Japan – depicting a world where Ultraman is witnessed by human eyes for the first time, ever!

View trailer with a special message from Takumi Saitoh HERE.

Tickets for Shin Ultraman can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

There's never a dull day on Japan's newly established SSSP Kaiju defense taskforce, led by Kimio Tamura, played by DRIVE MY CAR's Hidetoshi Nishijima. After a particularly challenging encounter, a silver giant descends from the sky to rescue the planet. Dubbed Ultraman, this giant's identity and purpose are a mystery. SHIN ULTRAMAN is a delightful reimagining of one of Japan's classic superheroes, full of cosmic twists, charismatic villains, and giant Kaiju.

ASSETS:
For artwork/photos, visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

Fathom_Events_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA64489&sd=2022-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-events-tsuburaya-and-the-exchange-announce-the-us-premiere-of-shin-ultraman-301702053.html

SOURCE Fathom Events

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA64489&Transmission_Id=202212131331PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA64489&DateId=20221213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.