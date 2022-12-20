Give the Gift of Energy to Those in Need this Holiday Season

This holiday season, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers can get into the giving spirit by making a tax-deductible donation to the Relief+for+Energy+Assistance+through+Community+Help (REACH) program. The REACH program provides financial assistance of up to $300 for customers struggling to pay past due energy bills.

To help households who are struggling to pay their energy bills, PG&E announced today it is contributing $325,000 to the Dollar Energy Fund in support of the program. The charitable contribution is made with funds from PG&E shareholders, not customers. In the last five years, PG&E has committed more than two million dollars to the REACH program to help vulnerable customers and communities including an additional $500,000 earlier this year.

Even with the PG&E contribution, the REACH program needs additional support to assist Northern and Central California’s most vulnerable, and anyone can help. The year-round program is funded through donations from customers, PG&E employees, and shareholders. Thousands of customers have benefitted from the program. Since 2017, approximately 16,000 grants totaling more than $4.3 million have been provided to PG&E customers in need. Grants are dispersed on a first come, first serve basis while funding is available.

“With the rising costs of goods and services, we understand many of our customers are facing financial hardship. A one-time donation or monthly fixed donation amount on your bill can help families in need throughout the year. The program relies on the generosity of donors, and we are grateful to those who provide critical support for the communities we serve,” said Marlene Santos, PG&E Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

Customers can pledge an+itemized+donation+each+month+on+their+PG%26amp%3BE+bill or make a one-time+donation.

Customers may be eligible for the program if they:

  • Have had a residential account with PG&E in the name of an adult living in the household;
  • Have not received REACH assistance within the past 12 months;
  • Meet REACH+income+guidelines, which are currently 200 percent above the federal poverty guidelines and
  • Have received either a 15-day or a 48-hour disconnection notice.

For information on additional financial assistance programs and ways to save energy this winter visit pge.com%2Fwinter.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California.

