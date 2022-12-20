Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Host Investor and Business Development Meetings January 9-11, 2023 in San Francisco

Meetings to Take Place Adjacent to JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) ( ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that its executive team will host one-on-one investor and business development meetings in San Francisco January 9-11, 2023. The individual meetings will take place at the same time as the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

For more information and to schedule an investor meeting, please contact Matt Kreps, investor relations for Assertio, at [email protected]. To arrange a business development meeting, please contact Vanessa Fox, Vice President, Business Development and Commercial Analytics for Assertio, at [email protected].

About Assertio

Assertio is a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients utilizing a non-personal promotional model. We have built and continue to build our commercial portfolio by identifying new opportunities within our existing products as well as acquisitions or licensing of additional approved products. To learn more visit www.assertiotx.com.

