Holland America Line's 'Time of Your Life' Wave Offer Includes Balcony Upgrades, Savings Up to 30%, Free Fares for Kids and 'Have It All' Amenities

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022

Guests who book by Jan. 31, 2023, also receive up to $400 per stateroom in onboard spending money

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful Black Friday, Holland America Line is sailing into the annual "wave" cruise-booking season with a "Time of Your Life" offer that makes cruising an even more valuable vacation. From Dec. 14, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023, guests who book select summer 2023 to spring 2024 cruises receive a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits — plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the "Have It All" premium package.

As a bonus, cruisers who book by Jan. 31, 2023, also receive up to $400 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on...

As a bonus, cruisers who book by Jan. 31, 2023, also receive up to $400 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on the length of the cruise.

"Wave season features generous promotions to plan the next year's travel, and we put 'Time of Your Life' together thinking about the benefits that are requested most often by our guests," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "While travelers are making their vacation plans, we're excited to get them thinking about the convenience and diversity of a cruise and entice them to book with 'Time of Your Life' when the value of cruising is at an all-time high."

'Time of Your Life' Promotion Benefits

  • Free Stateroom and Balcony Upgrades: Guests can book a verandah stateroom for the price of an ocean-view (or ocean-view for the price of an interior).
  • Free Fares for Kids: Kids ages 18 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom can sail on select 2023 and 2024 cruises for free (taxes, fees and port expenses are additional) making a family vacation more affordable.
  • Reduced Deposits and Cruise Fare Discounts: Travelers eager to plan a vacation for next year and beyond can book their future cruise or Alaska Cruisetour with 50% reduced deposits for the first and second guests in the stateroom. Cruise fare savings up to 30% are available on sailings included in the promotion.
  • Onboard Credit: Guests who book by Jan. 31 receive $100 per person onboard credit for cruises six to nine days, $150 per person for Alaska Cruisetours and cruises 10 to 20 days, and $200 per person on cruises 21 days or longer. The credit can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more.
  • Shore Excursions (part of Have it All): Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world – from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.
  • Signature Beverage Package (part of Have it All): Guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included.
  • Specialty Dining (part of Have it All): Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests can indulge in Holland America Line's award-winning specialty dining up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia, China and Japan. Canaletto is a relaxed venue serving authentic Italian cuisine.
  • Wi-Fi Surf Package (part of Have it All): Stay connected while away from home. With Holland America Line's most popular Wi-Fi package, guests can visit their favorite sites, including email, news, sports and more.

With the Wave Season Promotion, travelers can explore Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.

The "Time of Your Life" offer is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less. Kids traveling as the third or fourth guest in a stateroom do not need to book with Have It All to receive free fares. Upgrade based on stateroom availability.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editors Note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/i5qbcirl.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line
Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

