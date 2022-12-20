The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of Its $120 Million Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) (“Hackett” or the “Company”), a leading benchmarking, research advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations to achieve Digital World Class™ performance, today announced the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $120 million in value of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on December 8, 2022.

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the Offer, a total of 4,889,315 shares of Hackett’s Common Stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the final purchase price of $23.50 per share, including shares that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery.

Hackett has accepted for purchase a total of 4,889,315 shares of its Common Stock at a purchase price of $23.50 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $114.9 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer. As Hackett accepted for purchase all of the shares which were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at a price at or below $23.50, there is no proration factor. The 4,889,315 shares accepted for purchase in the Offer represent approximately 15.4 percent of Hackett’s currently issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock.

The depositary will promptly pay for the shares accepted for purchase in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer.

Questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at (888) 803-9655 or to Georgeson LLC at (888) 680-1528.

About The Hackett Group, Inc.

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is a leading benchmarking, research advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations to achieve Digital World Class™ performance.

Drawing upon our unparalleled intellectual property from nearly 20,000 benchmark studies and our Hackett-Certified® best practices repository from the world’s leading businesses – including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 94% of the Fortune 100, 70% of the DAX 30 and 51% of the FTSE 100 – captured through our leading benchmarking platform, Quantum Leap® and our Digital Transformation Platform, we accelerate digital transformations, including enterprise cloud implementations.

More information on The Hackett Group, Inc. is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, [email protected], or by calling (770) 225-3600.

The Hackett Group, quadrant logo, World Class Defined and Enabled, Quantum Leap, Digital World Class and Hackett Excelleration Matrix are the registered marks of The Hackett Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the closing of the tender offer, that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and other events to be materially different from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, developments or changes in general economic or market conditions, developments or changes in the securities markets, developments or changes in our business, financial condition or cash flows, as well as other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year as filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221213005430r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005430/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.