California American Water Supports Pure Water Monterey Expansion

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On December 1, 2022, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved the Water Purchase Agreement between Monterey One Water, the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District and California American Water to fund the expansion of the Pure Water Monterey project. While California American Water continues to support the Expansion project, the company will seek a rehearing of the decision on limited issues related to funding of the project and will seek to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.

“Our commitment to the Pure Water Monterey Expansion project is unequivocal and our concerns are clear,” said Kevin Tilden, president of California American Water. “We fully support the Expansion project and adding the project’s additional recycled water to bolster the region’s water supplies. But we need the necessary funding to support the wells, pipelines and pumps necessary to deliver the Expansion project’s additional supplies to our customers on the Monterey Peninsula.”

Recognizing that the different components of the water supply project are interrelated, the company reduced the size of the desalination plant in light of the expected additional water supplies from the Pure Water Monterey Expansion.

California American Water has supported efforts to diversify the area’s water supply and relieve the over-drafted Carmel River Aquifer for many years. The three components of the Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project are aquifer storage and recovery, Pure Water Monterey recycled water and a desalination plant that together with other smaller projects will bring drought-proof and environmentally sustainable water supplies to the Monterey Peninsula.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website %3Cb%3Ewww.californiaamwater.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand %3Cb%3Ediversityataw.com%3C%2Fb%3E. Follow American Water on %3Cb%3ETwitter%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EFacebook%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fb%3E.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221213006058r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006058/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.