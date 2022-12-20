Drive Shack Inc. Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist and Deregister its Securities

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Drive Shack Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “Drive Shack”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced today its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and to deregister its common stock under Section 12(b) and Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and suspend its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

The Company received a notice that its securities are not in compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE, and in response has evaluated its options to remain listed or to go dark and has determined that going dark is the best path for the Company due to expected cost savings and the Company’s current inability to realize the traditional benefits of public company status. The low trading value, and the resulting low trading volume, limits our securities’ liquidity and affects our ability to raise capital from the public markets, effectively use our securities as transaction consideration, attract interest from institutional investors or market analysts or otherwise realize the traditional benefits of being a publicly traded company. Despite the lack of these benefits, we incur all of the significant annual expenses and indirect costs associated with being a public company.

The Company intends to file an application for its common stock to be quoted on the OTCQX platform, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and intends to receive approval in the first quarter of 2023. The Company intends to continue to provide information to its stockholders and to take such actions to enable a trading market in its common stock to exist. There is no guarantee, however, that a broker will continue to make a market in the common stock and that trading of the common stock will be approved for or continue on the OTCQX or otherwise or that the Company will continue to provide information sufficient to enable brokers to provide quotes for its common stock.

We believe the reduction in time spent by our management and employees complying with the requirements applicable to SEC reporting companies will enable them to focus more on managing the Company’s businesses, strengthening relationships with clients and vendors and growing stockholder value, with a focus on long-term growth without an undue distraction by short-term financial results and stock price movement.

On December 13, 2022, the Company notified NYSE of its intent to voluntarily delist its securities from NYSE. The Company currently anticipates that it will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Form 25 relating to the delisting and deregistration of its securities on or about December 23, 2022, and anticipates that the delisting and deregistration under Section 12(b) of its securities will become effective on or about January 3, 2023.

Following the delisting of its securities from NYSE, the Company plans to file with the SEC a Form 15 to deregister its securities under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and suspend its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act, as each series of its securities is held by less than 300 stockholders of record. The Company’s securities include the Company’s Series B, C and D preferred stock, preferred stock purchase rights and its common stock.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Drive Shack Inc. in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “by”, “approaches”, “nearly”, “potential”, “continues”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “seeks”, “approximately”, “predicts”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “target”, “goal”, “projects”, “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon our limited historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information (including industry data) currently available to us. We can give no assurance that its expectations regarding any forward-looking statements will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this release. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221213006046r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006046/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.