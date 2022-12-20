Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: FWAC) (“FWAC”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by an affiliate of Fifth+Wall, the largest venture capital firm focused on technology for the built world, announced today that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Mobile+Infrastructure+Corp. (“MIC” or the “Company”), one of the largest institutional-quality, mobility-focused parking asset owners in the U.S. Upon the closing of this transaction, the combined company expects to be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “BEEP.”

Founded in 2015, MIC has established an industry-leading reputation acquiring under-managed parking facilities in the nation’s top 50 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and implementing a variety of asset management initiatives to unlock embedded upside. MIC is led by an experienced management team with long-standing parking industry relationships. MIC’s strategically diversified portfolio currently includes 44 parking facilities in 22 markets.

Company & Industry Highlights

Attractive Cash Flow Characteristics: Parking features an attractive revenue profile combining both recurring monthly contracts as well as weekly, daily, and hourly arrangements which provide a natural inflationary hedge through adjustable rates. Assets in the MIC portfolio benefit from a diverse set of demand drivers in high traffic central business districts. MIC’s parking assets have minimal ongoing operating expenses and low recurring capital expenditures.

Parking features an attractive revenue profile combining both recurring monthly contracts as well as weekly, daily, and hourly arrangements which provide a natural inflationary hedge through adjustable rates. Assets in the MIC portfolio benefit from a diverse set of demand drivers in high traffic central business districts. MIC’s parking assets have minimal ongoing operating expenses and low recurring capital expenditures. Experienced Management Team: MIC is led by an experienced management team with over 40 years of combined industry experience and relationships in the parking industry, including the former CEO of Parking Company of America.

MIC is led by an experienced management team with over 40 years of combined industry experience and relationships in the parking industry, including the former CEO of Parking Company of America. Growth Opportunities through Active Asset Management: Parking is an industry that has historically underinvested in technology and asset management initiatives. MIC utilizes proprietary technology to maximize revenue and profitability through customer data collection, dynamic rate optimization, and demand strategies. Additionally, MIC has established percentage of rent operator leases which align incentives and capture significant contribution margin on growth.

Parking is an industry that has historically underinvested in technology and asset management initiatives. MIC utilizes proprietary technology to maximize revenue and profitability through customer data collection, dynamic rate optimization, and demand strategies. Additionally, MIC has established percentage of rent operator leases which align incentives and capture significant contribution margin on growth. Fragmented Industry Ripe for Consolidation: Ownership of parking assets is highly fragmented with the vast majority of industry assets held by small local owner-operators, who generally own between one to five properties in a specific market. Additionally, supply is naturally constrained due to onerous zoning restrictions and scarcity of land in urban downtown environments, creating a favorable backdrop for consolidation and growth. Expected proceeds from the transaction will provide capital for external growth and future expansion and allow MIC to accelerate the execution of its acquisition pipeline.

Management Comments

Manuel+Chavez, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of MIC, said, “Today marks an important step in our path towards creating a next-generation publicly-listed parking platform. Fifth Wall’s vast expertise bridging the gap between analog businesses and technologies, combined with their network of limited partners who represent the world’s top real estate owners and operators, make them an integral partner in our next growth phase.”

Jeff Osher, Managing Partner of No Street Capital, and MIC Director, commented, “As the largest shareholder of MIC, I’m thrilled that we not only found the right partner in FWAC, but also an aligned incentive structure that is conducive to the creation of meaningful shareholder value over time. Our enthusiasm about MIC’s combination with FWAC is reflected in No Street’s commitment to invest an additional $10 million in a PIPE transaction.”

Brad+Greiwe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Fifth Wall, shared, “Fifth Wall has long evaluated the landscape of parking owner-operators and the technologies applicable to those businesses. It was evident that Mobile Infrastructure has the right portfolio, management team, operator relationships and track record to redefine and usher the industry into the future.”

As part of the business combination, Greiwe is expected to join MIC’s Board of Directors.

Transaction Overview

The business combination values the combined company at a post-money equity valuation of approximately $550 million assuming no public shareholders of FWAC exercise their redemption rights.

The combined company is expected to have up to approximately $276 million in cash at closing, including $275 million of cash held in FWAC from its initial public offering on May 27, 2021 (assuming no redemptions by FWAC’s public shareholders and prior to the payment of transaction expenses). The transaction is further supported by a $10 million PIPE investment from No Street Capital, an existing MIC shareholder.

MIC and FWAC are aligning long-term interests. FWAC’s sponsor has agreed to defer a portion of its founder shares in an earn-out with vesting at significant premiums to FWAC’s current share price, while MIC’s CEO has elected to receive 100% of his 2023 compensation in stock. In addition, a portion of the FWAC Sponsor’s founder shares will be cancelled for no consideration. The combined company will have significant insider ownership, and MIC’s existing investors are rolling 100% of their equity in the transaction. Additionally, no SPAC warrants have been issued, and as a result, shareholders will benefit from less dilution and a simplified capital structure.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both MIC and FWAC. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of shareholders of both parties.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by FWAC and Mobile Infrastructure Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Venable LLP and Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL are serving as legal counsel to Mobile Infrastructure Corporation. B. Riley is rendering a fairness opinion to the Company.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel to Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Mobile Infrastructure Corporation:

Mobile Infrastructure is an internally-managed, publicly registered, non-listed company that invests primarily in parking lots and garages in the United States. As of September 30, 2022, it owned 44 parking facilities located in 22 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,750 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet and approximately 0.2 million square feet of commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities. For more information, please visit www.mobileit.com.

